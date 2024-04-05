Plaid Cymru has called for an immediate recall of the UK parliament following Israeli air strikes on Gaza aid workers which killed seven people.
They have also called on the UK Government to stop selling arms to Israel, saying that by continuing to do so, the UK Government are ‘aiding in the killing of civilians.’
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “We must now see an immediate recall of Parliament to scrutinise the continued support of this war and of the sale of arms by the UK Government and the Labour opposition.
“All political parties represented in Westminster should be in the Chamber to hold to account the government’s reluctant response to the growing evidence of Israel state enabled targeted killings of innocent people.”