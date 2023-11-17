PLAID Cymru candidate Shelley Childs has been voted in as the new county councillor for Penparcau.
A by-election was held on Thursday to fill the vacant seat left behind by Steve Davies, who stood down last month.
Cllr Childs received a total of 201 votes, with Alex Mangold from Labour receiving 122 votes; Tomi Morgan, independent, receiving 122 votes; Bryony Davies, Liberal Democrats, 76 votes and Ewan Lawry, Conservatives, 27 votes.
The result means that Plaid Cymru continue to hold the two seats available in the Penparcau ward, with Cllr Childs representing the village alongside Cllr Carl Worrall.
The turnout for the election was 25.24 per cent, with 37 per cent of the votes going to Cllr Shelley Childs.
Following his win, Cllr Childs wrote on social media: "Well, the people of Penparcau have tonight elected me as their county councillor to serve alongside Cllr Carl Worrall for the next 3 years…!
"It’s been a real personal development journey and something I’ve enjoyed, met a host of new people and have re-attached to the neighbourhoods I’ve lived in over the years.
"Thanks to Plaid Cymru Ceredigion and their team of seasoned campaigners Elwyn Jones Mererid Boswell Kerry Ferguson and many others who canvassed and delivered leaflets. Elin Jones for her mentorship.
"Many people complain (me included), some vote, and very few stand, so respect to my fellow candidates Alex Mangold Tomi Morgan Bryony Daly Ewan Lawry.
"I’ve read their campaign leaflets and many of their policy points resonate with me, so I will press for answers on as many of these as I can.
"Lastly thanks to my partner Theresa Sharland for her support and thoughts to my dad Michael Childs who would have been supporting me all the way through this."
He will start in his new role during the next few days.