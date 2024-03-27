The Welsh Government will continue to provide funding to local authorities to support bereaved families when a child dies, the finance minister has said.
In 2017, the Welsh Government, the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and One Voice Wales (OVW) agreed arrangements to waive burial or cremation fees for children and young people under 18 years old.
A review in 2019 found the arrangements had provided a “positive step in achieving better consistency in relation to the waiving of charges for child burial or cremation across Wales.” However, many families were still burdened with the stress and worry about paying for other funeral costs.
Since April 2021, the Welsh Government has provided additional financial support to help towards these costs, with £500 being made available to any family in Wales which has lost a child.
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans MS said that the funding – available to all families regardless of income - will continue following a review.
She said: “The loss of a child is devastating for a family.
“Providing practical support for those families continues to be important to Welsh Ministers.
“I am grateful to all partners who help provide compassionate and pragmatic services to those affected by such a difficult loss.”