PLAID Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has announced this his party is to end the Co-operation Agreement with Welsh Labour with immediate effect.
In a statement, Mr ap Iorwerth said: "Since becoming Leader, I've been determined to hold the Labour Welsh Government firmly to account.
"I remain deeply concerned that the First Minister has failed to pay back the £200,000 donation to his leadership campaign from a company convicted of environmental offences, and believe it demonstrates a significant lack of judgement.
"Money left over has now been passed on to Keir Starmer's Labour Party. I am worried by the circumstances around the decision to sack a member of the Government this week relating to matters that should be in the public domain already.
“I am also concerned by the emerging approach of the Government in relation to some elements of the Co-operation Agreement, including the decision to delay action in supporting the poorest families in our communities, as evidenced most recently by the decision to delay Council Tax Reform.
“Plaid Cymru will move onwards with a clear and continued commitment to scrutinising Labour’s record, and with a renewed determination to put forward bold ideas which match the people of Wales's ambitions for our country.”