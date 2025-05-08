The older people’s commissioner for Wales warned people could be denied a meaningful say about a major shake-up of bus services due to a tight timetable for scrutiny.
Rhian Bowen-Davies, who was appointed last summer, expressed concerns about the “extremely narrow” timetable for a bill which aims to transform bus services in Wales.
Writing to the Senedd’s climate committee, she said a six-week consultation window, which included three bank holidays, does not allow enough time for people to respond.
Ms Bowen-Davies wrote: “11 weeks is insufficient to undertake the scrutiny process, especially on such a significant piece of draft legislation.
“The timetable does not allow for meaningful consultation with stakeholders, including members of the public and particularly older people.”
Ms Bowen-Davies argued the 13 May consultation deadline fails to give the issue the attention it deserves.
The former police officer said: “Issues relating to transport, particularly buses, are often raised with me by older people and I am very keen to ensure there is sufficient time for meaningful consultation on the bill and that older people’s voices are heard.”
In a letter published ahead of a committee meeting on 7 May, she wrote: “Older people often tell me they want a voice in decision making but that digital exclusion often acts as a barrier.”
Warning that an explanatory note, which was published alongside the bill, runs to more than 200 pages, she stressed: “It is important to recognise that over 100,000 people aged 75-plus in Wales do not use the internet.”
Plaid Cymru’s Llŷr Gruffydd, who chairs the climate committee which is scrutinising the bill, said 11 sitting weeks is in line with standard practice.
“This necessitates a shorter consultation period than would be the case, for example, for a policy inquiry where the committee has autonomy over timetabling matters,” he wrote.