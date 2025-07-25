Plaid Cymru have announced their new National School Swimming and Water Safety Programme, which will provide a minimum school swimming experience for every child in Wales.
The election pledge of the universal programme will consist of 20 swimming and water safety lesson for all primary pupils during Years 4 and 5.
Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Sport, Heledd Fychan MS, criticised figures released in 2024 showing that only 35 per cent of children in years 3 to 6 are able to swim.
“Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental deaths in Wales,” she said.
“Teaching our young people how to swim and be safe in and around water is a necessity, not a nice to have.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.