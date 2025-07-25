Welsh Water thanks customers for helping to protect water supplies this summer following the driest spring in over 100 years.
With four water companies across England implementing hosepipe bans over the past fortnight, Welsh Water has confirmed it has no plans to date to introduce water restrictions, adding that most of their reservoirs are in a healthy position.
The company has been identifying and fixing around 700 leaks every week across the water network. Teams are also working around the clock to ensure there’s enough water supply to meet demand at peak times.
In June, Welsh Water declared ‘Developing Drought’ status for the Mid & South Ceredigion water network, which includes parts of North Carmarthenshire and North Pembrokeshire. Over the past few months, a programme of accelerated leakage repairs has seen 830 repairs within Ceredigion. Alongside this, customer efforts to save water has helped reservoir levels recover slightly over the past six weeks.
However, between March and June, there has only around 56 per cent of the long-term average rainfall which hasn’t been enough to make a substantial difference to reservoir levels.
The Teifi Pools reservoirs are currently 28 per cent lower than this time last year. While no restrictions are currently in place, the company has ramped up action to manage customer demand and protect water supplies.
Treatment works are operating at increased capacity to maintain reservoir levels and meet peak summer demand.
In the West Wales distribution area, Welsh Water’s ‘Cartref team’ – who help customers become more water efficient - have significantly increased their activity in the area since April - with nearly 500 customer appointments and visits which includes identifying leaky loos and water efficiency engagements in homes and businesses across the county.
The company has also communicated with business owners across Wales and Herefordshire to help share water efficiency messages, with customers encouraged to use water wisely, and practical tips and tools available online to reduce unnecessary usage.
Ian Christie, Managing Director of Water Services at Welsh Water said: “We’re thankful to everyone who has played their part by using a little less water and we’re asking customers to continue to do their bit. Even small changes can make a big difference.
“We are doing everything we can to avoid introducing restrictions. Our teams are working tirelessly to manage the situation, and we’re asking customers to use water responsibly. Every drop saved helps protect water supplies for the area.
“We’ve also heard from lots of customers who tell us they have already made changes to reduce their water use to help protect the environment, which has been great to see.
“Whilst we might not need a hosepipe ban just yet, we are monitoring the situation closely.”
Welsh Water continues to work with Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Welsh Government, and local stakeholders to monitor conditions and respond swiftly to any changes.
NRW has confirmed that North West Wales has returned to ‘prolonged dry weather’ status, but there are currently no concerns with water supplies for the area.
For the latest updates and water-saving advice, visit dwrcymru.com/drought.
