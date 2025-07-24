The owner of a pizzeria says the safety of children and families crabbing on Aberdyfi wharf is “paramount” after being granted a licence to sell alcohol.
The Aberdyfi Ice Cream Ltd business, trading as Otto’s, successfully applied to Gwynedd Council for a premises licence to sell alcohol on and off the premises.
The council’s central licensing sub-committee approved the licence application, which attracted four objections mainly relating to public safety and nuisance, on Wednesday, 16 July.
The café applied to sell alcohol to drink on the premises daily with food or sell it with takeaway meals in sealed containers, with opening times varying seasonally, between 11am and 10pm.
Licensing manager Gwenan Roberts said concerns related to the selling of alcohol on the busy wharf.
One said “it could lead to accidents in an area where families with young children enjoy crabbing.”
The possibility of antisocial behaviour, including noise, odours, and waste, were also raised.
It was also a “very busy place on the harbour,” where fishing boats operated.
Bryn Pritchard Jones of the Maritime Service said the applicant had not gained permission from the Aberdyfi Harbour Consultative Committee when applying.
Applicant Sam Woodward said he had been “unaware” he was supposed to but had “written and apologised”.
“We want to do anything we can do to mitigate any concerns the harbour may have,” he said.
He said the intention was “not to open too late”, adding “safety was paramount”.
“We are very interested in the safety of the children crabbing and the families, they will be the majority of our customers,” and mainly buying soft drinks, coffee and teas, he said.
The business would only serve “small amounts” of alcohol in reusable plastic glasses, sold with a deposit to reduce littering.
He also noted the frequency of “inclement weather” which meant it was unlikely the outdoor area would be used much.
Gary Loveman from the nearby Britannia Inn objected saying it was “not the right place for drinks to be sold”.
He queried if a safety assessment had been carried out and asked what measures were in place for rubbish and recycling.
He “firmly believed” that a pizza pub would “add to management costs of the harbour”.
However, the committee was recommended to approve the application. It was felt the hours requested were “reasonable” and complied with nearby existing businesses, “the premises were not close to houses, and the seating area faces the sea, making the risk of noise disruption low”. No evidence was presented to “justify refusal”.
Authorities such as the police, fire, planning and public protection had not objected and it was felt the outside area, in terms of selling alcohol, was “very small.”
The applicant “declared his intention to sell the alcohol with takeaway meals”.
It was not thought to increase numbers sitting outside drinking and there were other licensed businesses allowing people to enjoy public spaces.
The licence was granted to allow the selling of alcohol on and off the premises, Monday to Sunday, between 11am and 10pm.
