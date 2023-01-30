A former Aberystwyth town mayor and current county councillor for Penparcau has been suspended from Plaid Cymru, the party has confirmed.
Cllr Steve Davies was re-elected as one of the two county councillors to represent Penparcau in last May’s election.
He also sits on Aberystwyth Town Council and is a former mayor of the town.
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “Yes, I can confirm that he is currently suspended.”
No details have been released surrounding the suspension.
Aberystwyth Town Football Club has also confirmed that Cllr Davies has been banned from the social club at Park Avenue.
When asked if Cllr Davies had been suspended as a county councillor, a spokesperson for the council said: “Ceredigion County Council has not received any instruction from the Public Service Ombudsman Wales to suspend Cllr Steve Davies.”
Dyfed-Powys Police was asked whether Cllr Davies had been arrested, to which they replied: “We do not confirm or deny the identity of anyone arrested.”
Cllr Davies was re-elected as county councillor for Penparcau in May 2022, standing as a Plaid Cymru candidate and picking up 338 votes.