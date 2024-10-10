The Welsh Government is developing a protocol in case cash-strapped councils in Wales face financial emergencies such as bankruptcy, a Senedd committee has heard.
Ceredigion County Council, along with other authorities in mid and north Wales, has warned of millions of pounds in savings needing to be made over the next three years, with the financial outlook ‘bleak’.
Jayne Bryant, who was appointed local government secretary over the summer, said: “I’ve met with local authority leaders already … and it’s clear to me the severity of the situation.”
She pointed to pressures including years of austerity, the pandemic, inflation and rising demand as she appeared before the Senedd’s local government committee on 10 October.
Pressed about financial resilience, Ms Bryant said: “We’re jointly developing, with local authorities, a protocol to apply in case of significant financial challenge.”
Last year, a report warned Welsh councils could face a funding gap of £744m by 2027/28.
Ms Bryant told the committee: “Services have had to be changed, some have faced reductions and councils have had to prioritise. Elected members and officers have been under a significant amount of pressure for a long time.”
The Welsh Government’s draft budget for the 12 months from April will be published on 10 December, with the provisional local government settlement set to follow soon after.
Judith Cole, deputy director for local government finance, said if a council faced a section 114 (bankruptcy) notice, it could seek assistance from the Welsh Government.
But she cautioned: “The moral hazard means that we would not be suggesting to the cabinet secretary that she opens up the bank because we haven’t got any.”
She added that councils could use an improvement fund given to the WLGA before getting to the stage of a section 114 notice.
She said: “There is nobody who has formally come to us and said ‘we need help’ at this point, what we are conscious of is the sector as a whole is saying it’s really difficult.”
Ms Cole told the committee the protocol aims to ensure a “no-surprises” approach.
Reg Kilpatrick, director of local government, said the Welsh Government has an “open and frank” dialogue with councils about finances throughout the year.
He recognised “concerning messages” coming out of Audit Wales reports.
Mr Kilpatrick cautioned it will “be a while” before the Welsh Government can provide any indicative allocations to councils for next year.