The counsel general for Wales has outlined plans to declutter and simplify Welsh law, with the aim of making legislation more accessible.
Julie James, the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser, gave a statement to the Senedd on 22 October following the introduction of the legislation bill.
Ms James said the technical bill will form an important part of the infrastructure that underpins Welsh law.
The former solicitor said the first part of the bill would simplify “overly complex” procedures on subordinate legislation, law created by ministers under powers conferred by an Act.
She told the Senedd the second part would modernise the rules on publication of Welsh law which is “fragmented and outdated”, with “gaps in public access and transparency”.