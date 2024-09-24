The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on plans to end a tax break for some fee-charging schools.
The move would withdraw charitable non-domestic rates relief from private schools from next April
The proposal would bring independent schools with charitable status in line with other independent schools, for the purposes of non-domestic rates.
In Wales, private schools are registered as independent schools.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “We believe that independent schools with charitable status in Wales should be treated in the same way as those which are not charities, which is why we are proposing removing this tax relief.
“It would bring Wales into line with Scotland and the UK Government is also planning to make similar changes in England.”