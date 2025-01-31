Plans to remove profit-making from the care of looked-after children in Wales cleared the penultimate hurdle in the Senedd.
Senedd members agreed amendments to the Welsh Government’s health and social care bill, which aims to “eliminate” private profit, on 28 January.
If the bill becomes law, no new for-profit providers of children’s care homes, fostering and secure accommodation services would be able to register in Wales from April 2026.
Existing for-profit providers would need to transition to one of four not-for-profit models set out in the bill, varying their registration with Care Inspectorate Wales by 2030.
Dawn Bowden, Wales’ social care minister, said: “Eliminating profit remains a very high priority for this government and we want to do that as quickly as possible.”