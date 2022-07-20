Powys and Ceredigion plan joint £42 million funding bid
A BID for over £42 million from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) is set to be jointly made by both Powys and Ceredigion councils.
A report into the “Regional Investment Plan” for mid Wales will be considered by cabinets in Ceredigion and Powys on Tuesday, 26 July, with the deadline for bids being Monday, 1 August.
The SPF is seen as the replacement for the European Union structural funding which will stop following Brexit.
The report suggest that over a three-year period that Powys will receive £27.443 million and Ceredigion £14.961 million
The report states that Ceredigion would be the “lead authority” for the SPF.
Projects need to come under three themes, and these are:
• Communities and place.
• Supporting local business.
• People and skills.
The report adds that the SPF would be split evenly between the counties with 40 per cent going to Communities and Place; 40 per cent to Supporting Local Business and 20 per cent to People and Skills.
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is a central pillar of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda.
It provides £2.6 billion of new funding for local investment by March 2025, with all areas of the UK receiving an allocation from the fund by a funding formula rather than a competition.
The UK Government say the SPF will:
• Boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards by growing the private sector, especially in those places where they are lagging.
• Spread opportunities and improve public services, especially in those places where they are weakest.
• Restore a sense of community, local pride and belonging, especially in those places where they have been lost.
• Empower local leaders and communities, especially in those places lacking local agency.
