The Welsh Government has announced £10m in funding grants to support the development of Smart Local Energy Systems across Wales as part of its goal of generating 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.
The scheme is open to community energy organisations, social enterprises, public sector bodies, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Cabinet Secretary for the Economy and Energy, Ken Skates, said: “This £10m grant scheme is pivotal in our efforts to decarbonise Wales’s energy supply and ensure the benefits of this transition are felt within our communities.
“With energy costs contributing to the current cost of living crisis, these projects can reduce the need for large scale energy infrastructure and develop a more resilient local energy system.”