Welsh Government funding will be provided over three years to advice services to help people with social welfare problems, alongside new training for front-line workers “to ensure more people get the help they need to deal with the cost of living.”
The Single Advice Fund is a free service which provides access to all the advice a person needs to resolve their social welfare problems.
It also makes benefit entitlement checks available to everyone accessing the services.
Last year, the service put over £47.5m back into people’s pockets.
The funding of £12m per year for three years from April 2025 will fund services that help people manage the cost of living and resolve problems with their housing, welfare benefits and finances.