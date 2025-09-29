Aberystwyth is set to get a major new storage hub after a fast-growing firm announced plans to open in the town.
Lock Stock Self Storage, the UK’s largest container-based storage company, will launch the new site near Rheidol Retail Park in the heart of the town within weeks.
It will offer more than 100 storage units in a range of sizes which can be used for everything from household clear-outs and student belongings to tools, equipment and stock for small businesses.
The company says its model is already helping thousands of tradespeople and entrepreneurs cut costs and save time.
Around 30 per cent of Lock Stock’s units across more than 30 UK sites are used by small businesses – many using them as cost-effective alternatives to warehouses.
Each site offers secure, seven-day access with CCTV and gated entry with units at 10, 20 and 40ft in size.
Operations manager Mike Trow said: “For small businesses, our units can solve real storage headaches. People can bulk-buy stock at discounted rates, store it securely, and collect what they need each day.
“They can then go straight to their lock-up in the morning, grab their stuff and off they go, rather than having to visit the trade counter again.
“It’s more efficient, saves time, and in many cases the savings at trade counters cover the cost of the unit itself.
“It can be short-term and you can give it up when it suits you, you are not committing to a particular term, you just tell us when you want to give it up.”
Lock Stock also expects strong demand from students.
“The site is right next to the university there and there is always demand from students for storage over the summer, so that will serve that purpose well,” said Mike
“It’s really helpful, it will save the students having to take everything home to mum and dad’s house in the summer, especially if mum and dad don’t have the room for it all.”
According to Mike, Aberystwyth was a key location for Lock Stock.
“It has a vibrant business community, a university population and not enough storage supply.
“Our model is about making storage simple, secure and accessible, and we’re confident our new site will be a great addition to the town.”
“The site is right in the town, easy to access and we know it will work.”
Lock Stock also emphasises its role in local communities, supporting clubs and groups in the towns and cities where it has bases.
“We’re not just bringing storage because want to be part of the community. We’re excited to get involved in Aberystwyth and provide flexible, affordable options for households, students and businesses,” added Mike.
The site is situated behind the Lidl and Argos stores in the town centre.
Founded in Denbigh in 1999, the firm operates sites across Wales, the North West and Border Counties. Under its expansion plans, the company will have 38 sites across the UK by 2026.
