Residents are invited to have their say on Foel Fach Wind Farm near Bala.
Renewable energy developers Coriolis Energy and ESB have launched a formal public consultation for the proposed wind farm, which they say, if approved, could generate enough clean electricity to power over 68,700 average households every year.
The pre-application consultation runs until 9 February and Coriolis Energy and ESB will host in-person public exhibitions to share information and gather feedback. Open to all, they will feature a site map and 3D model of the proposed wind farm, information boards and booklets detailing the project and renewable energy, opportunities to speak directly with the project team.
The exhibition dates and locations include Neuadd Mynach, Cwmtirmynach, LL23 7EB, from 3pm-7pm on Thursday, 15 January, Canolfan Henblas, Bala, LL23 7AG, from 3pm-7pm, on Friday, 16 January, and Neuadd Sarnau, LL23 7LG, from10am-2pm on Saturday, 17 January.
A virtual exhibition is available on the project website, allowing people to explore the plans and submit feedback online.
The deadline for feedback is 9 February. All draft planning documents, including the Environmental Statement, are accessible online and at the exhibitions.
Following the consultation, Coriolis and ESB will review all feedback before submitting a Development of National Significance planning application to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW). A decision is expected in 2026.
The planning application will be submitted to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), part of Welsh Government, with a final decision determined by Welsh Ministers.
The project proposal includes up to 10 turbines up to 220m tip height.
Welsh Government has a target for 1.5 GW of renewable energy generation to have an element of local and shared ownership by 2035.
The draft Non-technical Summary of the Environmental Statement is available to view at Bala Library.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.