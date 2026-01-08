With the Met Office warning that more severe weather is on its way as Storm Goretti approaches, Gwynedd Council is once again urging people to take care if they are venturing out.
Since Friday, 2 January, snow had blanketed parts of the county with temperatures plummeting below –9°C in Meirionnydd. Although the weather improved by Tuesday, conditions remained challenging as the snow on the ground compacted under-foot and on minor roads resulting in slippery surfaces.
Temperatures have risen but now the authorities are keeping an eye on another storm developing, with the possibility that it could bring more wintry weather to this part of Wales by the end of the week and further weather warnings issued.
Over this period, council staff have been gritting the county's main roads to keep the most vulnerable people in our communities safe. Around 4,500 tons of grit has been used, and a network of 680 miles of county roads have been treated on average twice a day.
Cllr June Jones, Cabinet Member for the Highways Services, said: “Driving conditions have improved but I continue to encourage people to check the weather forecast before going out, especially with Storm Goretti on the horizon. I urge people to take care and drive to the conditions – although the snow has melted in many areas the roads and pavements can still be slippery.
“During periods of severe weather – as we have seen in Gwynedd over the past few days – our officers will keep a close eye on detailed forecasts from the Met Office. Our fleet of gritting vehicles will be sent out on their rounds in accordance with the conditions. Normally, the first circuit will begin in the evening, with another late at night or in the early hours of the morning.
“The main priority roads are class A roads, roads to hospitals, public transport routes and roads to schools. Once this work is complete, officers will move on to treat the smaller roads, which are class B.
“I am very grateful to the officers for their hard work under difficult conditions. Some of the drivers had to walk to work because their cars couldn't get to the gritting depots.”
While understanding that the disruption to travel caused by the weather has been frustrating for many, the council notes that extreme weather can prevent grit from working efficiently.
Cllr Jones added: “Salt grit helps to prevent water on the road from freezing. But unfortunately, if the temperature drops below around -7°C, it doesn’t work effectively and frost can form.
“Similarly, if it snows heavily over a layer of grit, the salt doesn't work efficiently and the snow and ice don't melt. In such a situation, our staff will use a plough to clear the snow, but this slows down the work."
The public are urged to check weather conditions and travel networks before venturing out. Useful information is available on the social media channels for the following organisations:
Cyngor Gwynedd
Heddlu Gogledd Cymru
Traffic Cymru
Y Swyddfa Dywydd
Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru
Cwmnïau bysus a gwasanaethau trên lleol
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.