RENEWED calls have been made for the Welsh Government to intervene and address longstanding concerns over speeding and dangerous driving through a mid Wales village.
Currently, a 40mph speed restriction is in place along the A470 trunk road through Cemmaes in Montgomeryshire – however, due to the number of vehicles parked alongside the road, together with a growing number of pedestrians accessing local businesses and amenities, many residents have called for the Welsh Government to review the existing speed limit, as well as considering further traffic calming measures.
Following such calls from locals, Plaid Cymru politicians Cllr Elwyn Vaughan and Cefin Campbell MS have written to Lee Waters MS, Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Climate Change, urging the Government’s consideration to reviewing the existing speed limit through the village – together with consideration of further traffic calming measures through the village, including a pedestrian crossing.
In his response to the request for a reduction in the speed limit, the Deputy Minister, Lee Waters MS noted: “We routinely review speed data across the trunk road network to understand the need for engineering measures to improve compliance. We don’t have any plans for engineering measures such as the sign you mention but will continue to monitor.”
Responding to consideration for an installation of a pedestrian crossing or similar in the village, the Deputy Minister concluded:
“I have asked my officials to commission a pedestrian crossing assessment at the location you mention to the programme of future work. Unfortunately given budget and resource constraints it is unlikely to be funded in the 2023/24 financial year due to the volume of work and budget commitment to deliver the 20mph national roll out. Should further funding become available, this scheme will be re-evaluated, subject to funding and priority with other similar schemes across Wales.”
Elwyn Vaughan, local Councillor for Glantwymyn ward and Plaid Cymru leader on Powys County Council said: “It’s somewhat surprising that the Welsh Government have not previously reduced the 40mph speed limit through Cemmaes.
The road through the village is often effectively a single lane, and it’s increasingly apparent the existing speed limit does not provide residents and pedestrians with comfort or assurance – particularly during the busy summer months.
“The village is home to many popular attractions – a pub, café, and now a childcare facility - and it’s clear from speaking to residents and visitors over recent weeks that there is a growing concern about the speed of the traffic traversing through the village, I would urge the Government to intervene.”
Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales added:
“I was somewhat disappointed by the Deputy Minister’s response. In Commins Coch, Mallwyd and other villages along the A470, a 30mph speed limits already exists – and I had hoped Cemmaes’ unique circumstances would have merited a similar review. I will continue to make the case for the Welsh Government to review such restrictions, as well as pressing for a crossing in the village.”