“Nevertheless, these women have contributed so much to bringing about positive change for the benefit of us all. Not only are they the mams, the mamgus, the sisters and the aunties, they are also the ones who work tirelessly in various campaign groups, community organisations and charitable causes. After a lifetime of working diligently, they find themselves having to suffer financially and emotionally due to changes introduced by the state that were not communicated to them as they should have been.