Returning councillor sets out hopes for next five years

Cllr Paul Hinge, who represents the Tirymynach ward, which includes Bow Street, will return unopposed ( Cambrian News )

A COUNCILLOR returning unopposed on Thursday, 5 May has said that town centres in the county "urgently" need addressing as a priority over the next five years.

Paul Hinge, who was unopposed in the election for the Tirymynach ward, said he was "delighted and honoured" to be the councillor of the ward for another five years.

"I firmly believe that this role is a ‘full time’ job and as such, we must show the trust placed in us by ensuring we deliver for the residents of our wards and Ceredigion.

"I want to ensure the work undertaken regarding the safety of pedestrians and cyclists around the Trunk Road (A487) that runs through Bow Street is complete, to include the safe route through to Dole.

“Another most pressing issue is the need for a ‘zebra crossing’ opposite, or close to the Tregerddan Estate.

"We have seen far too many accidents or near misses where pedestrians have been knocked by vehicles, there needs to be a clear unencumbered visual splay that a ‘crossing’ will provide.

"On a county level we need to shore-up and grow our economy to ensure there is a good future here for our young people.

"We have the most beautiful countryside and coastline in Wales which we need to promote with good quality tourism.

"Our town centres also need some ‘ Loving Care’ as a number of visitors have expressed to me quite recently there is an air of ‘tiredness’ in our town centres which needs addressing as a matter of urgency.