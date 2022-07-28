Rising rents and lack of housing causing concern for Ceredigion residents
Subscribe newsletter
Increasing rents and landlords selling up is leading to more people needing the help of the council’s housing support service.
A four year ‘housing support programme’ has been developed, with a housing support grant a key element, and will be submitted for approval by Welsh Government, with around £4million available.
During discussions of the programme at scrutiny earlier today (Thursday) the risk of increasing evictions was raised by Cllr Rhodri Evans in light of legislation changes later in the year and other factors.
The healthier communities overview and scrutiny committee heard that there was anecdotal evidence that more landlords were selling up and leaving the rental market while others were increasing rents and deposits required.
Housing services corporate manager Llyr Hughes said that just this week someone had been told there rent was to rise by £150 and another resident was asked for a bond and six months rent in advance in order to secure a property “which is not feasible on any budget.”
Cllr Elaine Evans added that she had received more enquires in the last few months than the last five years about notices to quit which is “very worrying.”
“A lot of people are unhappy and worried, and it’s affecting their mental health. I don’t know the way out, there’s not enough housing to accommodate the people that are looking for them,” she added.
Mr Hughes said that the housing support team was available for these people, and he urged anyone struggling or concerned to get in touch, with early intervention support offered as well as grants to “prevents people from becoming homeless, stabilises their housing situation or helps potentially homeless people to find and keep accommodation.”
Welsh Government was also being lobbied regarding housing support rates with current allowances “nowhere near” the private rental rates and “rents are escalating.”
The programme includes a statement of need, a grants needs assessment and an integrated impact assessment, with a “light touch” review of the scheme in two years.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |