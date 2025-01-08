Senedd members’ basic pay could rise by more than £4,300 to £76,380 a year in 2025/26 while the country grapples with a cost-of-living crisis.
The Senedd's remuneration board announced plans to ditch a three per cent cap on salary increases, with members currently paid between £72,057 and £157,624 depending on additional roles.
Under the board’s proposals, politicians in Cardiff Bay will be paid a basic salary of £76,380 from April – an increase of six per cent on 2024/25.
First minister Eluned Morgan, who is less than six months into the role, would receive a near £10,000 pay rise, bringing her pay to £167,081 a year.
Other additional office holders would receive additional payments of £10,336 to £42,963 if, for example, they are part of the Welsh Government or chair a Senedd committee.
The board also proposes to increase members’ staffing allowance by £7,836 to £138,438 a year.
A combined £1.1m allowance for political parties to employ staff would also rise by six per cent.
Other proposals include increasing the maximum amount Senedd members can claim for overnight accommodation such as hotel stays.
Those who live furthest from Cardiff Bay will be able to claim nearly £13,000 a year towards rent if a proposed 9.8 per cent increase is given the go-ahead.
Members who are voted out by the public, or choose not to stand for re-election, will also receive payments to wind up their offices.
The board proposes introducing new payments of two or three months’ salary depending on whether a member stood for re-election.
Senedd members already receive an often five-figure golden handshake, officially called a “resettlement grant”, when booted out of office by voters.
A consultation on the proposals ends on 19 February.