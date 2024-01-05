Protecting frontline public services, delivering the greatest benefit to households hardest hit by the cost of living, and prioritising jobs are the Welsh Government’s priorities, the Senedd has heard, as members quizzed the finance minister over the draft budget.
Rebecca Evans appeared before the Senedd’s finance committee to give evidence on Welsh ministers’ 2024/25 spending plans.
Peredur Owen Griffiths, the Plaid Cymru MS, who chairs the committee, asked about the winners and losers in the draft budget.
Ms Evans stressed that the budget is worth £1.3bn less than when it was set in the UK Government’s 2021 spending review.
She said: “We know the NHS and frontline core public services are the top priorities for people in Wales and we wanted to reflect that.”
Ms Evans told members that an additional £450m has been provided for the NHS but she warned that it will not entirely meet existing pressures.
Ms Evans said ministers have protected the basic payment scheme, which supports farmers and is worth more than £200m, despite the largest cuts falling on the rural affairs portfolio.
“It did mean, though, some other difficult choices for the rural affairs minister, so she will be releasing £40m from the rural investment scheme,” she told MSs.
“She also had to release funding in relation to the promotion of Welsh food and drink.”
Mike Hedges questioned why the basic payment scheme received priority over issues affecting people from poorer backgrounds.
The Labour MS pointed out that other areas, such as rail and enterprise zones, are protected, asking how the Welsh Government comes to such decisions.
Ms Evans said ministers’ priorities included protecting frontline public services, delivering the greatest benefit to households hardest hit by the cost of living, and prioritising jobs.
Asked by Labour’s Rhianon Passmore about the HS2 railway project, Ms Evans told the committee the Welsh Government has not received any consequential funding so far.
She said: “Given the changes to plans for the programme, it is clearly now not a Wales and England project – it’s a purely England project.
“We have already lost £260m in consequentials that should have come to Wales and there’s no indication at the moment that the UK Government has any intention of providing that.”
Laura Anne Jones said the UK Government is increasing spending on public services with an extra £8bn for health and social care as well as £2bn for schools in 2024/25.
The Conservative MS pointed out that this will trigger more funding for the Welsh Government, with Wales receiving £1.20 for every £1 spent in England.