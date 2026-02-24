NFU Cymru and the FUW presented their shared vision for the future of Welsh farming at the Welsh Conservative Conference.
They hosted a joint fringe event at the Llandudno conference, focussing on the unions’ shared vision for the next Senedd and Welsh Government.
Welcoming politicians, candidates and party members, they relayed their calls for stability, fair funding and a strong voice for rural Wales in the next Senedd.
Opened by Sam Kurtz MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Rural Affairs, the event saw FUW President, Ian Rickman, and NFU Cymru President Abi Reader present key priorities for the next Senedd and Welsh Government, highlighting seven shared ambitions that form the foundation of their respective manifestos.
A key discussion focused on the Sustainable Farming Scheme and ensuring fair, long-term agricultural funding that gives farmers the stability they need to plan ahead with confidence.
The unions are also calling for a Welsh Food Plan to support domestic food production and strengthen the nation’s food security.
Other shared ambitions include tackling on-farm bureaucracy, implementing a science-led strategy to eradicate bovine TB and addressing ongoing concerns over NVZ regulations and the unintended consequences they continue to create for family farms.
Both unions emphasised the importance of promoting a balanced approach to land use that meets environmental and social needs while continuing to support farming businesses and rural communities across Wales.
FUW President Ian Rickman said afterwards: “The Sustainable Farming Scheme has the potential to be a policy that supports Welsh farming to deliver for our environment, economy, and communities. The next Welsh Government and Senedd must commit to developing it further and ensure it delivers fair rewards for the work farmers do.”
Both presidents thanked Welsh Conservatives for the support given to the sector during the 14-month battle with the UK Government over inheritance tax changes.
NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said: “After a long, hard-fought campaign, a fantastic outcome was secured in December when we saw the threshold at which IHT kicks in raised significantly. Whilst the policy of taxing business assets as if they are personal wealth remains misguided, the lifting of the thresholds combined with the transferability of the allowance, now places most family farms in Wales outside the reach of this highly destructive tax, and that is something we welcome.”
Noting that the challenges facing the industry are significant but not without solutions, Abi added: “Every single person in Wales depends on the future of Welsh farming, whether for the food on their plate or the livelihoods sustained by the industry. Farmers want to continue playing their part in a strong, sustainable and successful Wales, but they need support and stability to do so.”
Ian concluded: “We want to work constructively with the next Welsh Government and Senedd, whatever its composition, to ensure farming continues to be the beating heart of rural Wales; supporting our economy, our language, and our communities. Both unions have valued the strong relationships built up with the Welsh Conservatives and thank Sam Kurtz in particular for the advocacy he has delivered for the sector.”
