NFU Cymru President Abi Reader said: “After a long, hard-fought campaign, a fantastic outcome was secured in December when we saw the threshold at which IHT kicks in raised significantly. Whilst the policy of taxing business assets as if they are personal wealth remains misguided, the lifting of the thresholds combined with the transferability of the allowance, now places most family farms in Wales outside the reach of this highly destructive tax, and that is something we welcome.”