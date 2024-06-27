The Welsh Liberal Democrats have said that social media companies should pay triple the tax they currently do with the profits going towards supporting mental health.
The Party pointed out that multiple studies have found a strong link between heavy social media use and an increased risk of suffering from poor mental health, especially among young people.
The proposals would see the Digital Services Tax on social media firms and other tech giants increased from two per cent to six per cent.
The plan would raise £2.09 billion.
Party Leader Jane Dodds also pledged to use the additional income to see more mental health support in rural communities, ending the need to travel far to get mental health support.