It is ‘staggering’ that generosity in the community is relied on to keep people warm this winter, the Ceredigion MP says.
The soaring cost of fuel and basic essentials has led to the rise of so-called ‘warm banks’ – locations such as churches and libraries which people can visit if they are struggling to afford heating. Many also offer food, hot drinks, and internet access.
Gwynedd and Ceredigion county councils have released interactive maps featuring tens of so-called ‘warm banks’ across the two regions.
Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has thanked those offering such services but said it is shameful that they are needed.
“It is heartening to see such a wide range of locations and venues opening their doors this winter to help those in need by providing a warm and safe place to meet,” he told the Cambrian News.
“But it is a difficult time for so many, and so it is good to see a strong community spirit at work across the constituency at a time of severe need.
“However, it cannot be left unremarked that that in supposedly one of the most prosperous economies on earth it is staggering that many will have to depend on the kindness and generosity of community organisations to keep warm this winter.
“It is of course a source of pride that so many are providing help and support in the form of these Warm Banks, but it is nevertheless a shame that they should be needed in the first place.”
You can view Warm Welcome’s national database for warm hubs here, Gwynedd County Council’s interactive map here and Ceredigion County Council’s map here.