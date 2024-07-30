Plans to strip thousands of older people in Wales from a payment to help heat their homes over winter is “deeply concerning” and will “jeopardise health.”
The UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced that from this autumn, those not on pension credit or other means-tested benefits will no longer get the annual Winter Fuel Payment, worth between £100 and £300.
The payment had been universal.
The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Heléna Herklots CBE, said the announcement was “deeply concerning” and means that “thousands of older people in Wales will now miss out on crucial financial support.”
“It is estimated that around 80,000 households in Wales miss out on Pension Credit despite being eligible, meaning older people are already missing out on over £200 million they are entitled to,” she said.
“The Chancellor’s decision would mean that these households could now also miss out on tens of millions of pounds more that could make a big difference in terms of people’s finances.
“I am also concerned about the older people in Wales who may be surviving on low incomes and struggling financially, but find themselves just above the Pension Credit threshold.
“These individuals already miss out on the crucial wider support unlocked by Pension Credit – such as council tax discounts – and will miss out on even more as a result of this decision.
“I would urge the Chancellor to reconsider this decision ahead of her budget to avoid driving more older people in Wales into poverty, and putting people’s health and well-being at risk, which could bring greater costs in the longer-term.”
Age Cymru said it was “extremely concerned about the impact that this will have on older people across Wales.”
“For many, the Winter fuel payment is a lifeline to keep their homes warm during the cold winter months,” the charity said.
“With the Energy Price Cap expected to rise to around 10 per cent this October and stay high during the Winter, this will leave most energy bills at nearly double the cost of those pre-crisis, at levels which are unaffordable for many older people across Wales.
“For people who are just about managing who are not eligible for Pension Credit, this is increasingly concerning.
“We know that the majority of older people are on a fixed income so struggle to meet any unexpected costs, with many on the cusp of falling into severe financial difficulties.”