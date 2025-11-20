A Reform UK politician has disclosed that a “malicious” investigation into her conduct took such a toll on her and her family that she thought about taking her own life.
Laura Anne Jones was found to have brought the Senedd into disrepute following an investigation into comments she made in a WhatsApp group chat.
Fighting back tears as the Senedd signed off on a two-week suspension, Ms Jones described the near-two-year investigation as harrowing.
She said: “I’m not afraid to put on record that this process and the continuous leaks to the press, particularly trying to frame me for a serious crime stemming from this clearly malicious attempt to discredit me has had a negative impact on my family, especially my children, as well as a hugely detrimental impact on my own health and mental health.
“The pressure of being portrayed in such a serious and distressing way – despite the clear findings that there was no wrongdoing – has taken a significant toll on me which led me to try to drown out that noise and nearly take my own life a number of times.”
Ms Jones told Senedd members: “I fully accept the standards commissioner’s findings in this report and thank him for a full, fair and thorough investigation.
“I welcome the clear conclusion of both the police and standards commissioner clearing me of any fraudulent activity, the police stating that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.
“As for the language that I regrettably used in the private WhatsApp messages, I would like to take the opportunity to apologise for that once again in this chamber. I never meant to cause any offence and would never have that intention of doing so.”
Ms Jones added: “It is deeply regrettable that the message and others – in which I aired my frustrations in private, which I’ve also apologised for and do so again – were leaked to the press and made public where they had the potential of being misconstrued…
“My staff and I… have all completed Senedd respect and conduct training, and I have actively been in contact with and helped the community referred to. I have reflected deeply on this and wholly accept the need to take greater care with my language at all times.”
Ms Jones, who defected from the Tories to Reform in the summer, was cleared of allegations of fraudulent expenses following an investigation by standards commissioner Douglas Bain.
But she used a racial slur in a WhatsApp chat about Chinese-owned video app TikTok in August 2023 when she wrote: “No chinky spies for me.”
Mr Bain concluded Ms Jones had breached the code of conduct on five counts following a complaint from a former staff member who was sacked in February 2024.
His lengthy investigation concluded she breached rules on leadership, bringing the Senedd into disrepute, discrimination, personal attacks, and staff conduct.
Ms Jones was found to have used abusive language herself, calling a former staffer a “wanker” and a “bitter, twisted, useless person” in a WhatsApp exchange.
The report cleared Ms Jones of the claims of fabricating expenses, which police previously investigated before dropping the probe after finding no evidence.
Hannah Blythyn, who chairs the standards committee, which recommended the 14-day sanction, said inappropriate comments have no place in the Senedd nor wider society.
She said: “The conduct found in the commissioner’s report fell far below the standards expected and points to an office culture where there was little respect towards others nor any consideration of what may be found offensive.”
Ms Blythyn acknowledged Ms Jones for fronting up in the Senedd and apologising. She stressed her committee’s work is never personal nor political.
The Senedd backed a motion to exclude Reform’s only member for 14 calendar days during plenary on 19 November.
She will not be entitled to any salary during the suspension.
