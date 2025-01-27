Senedd members have called for social housing standards to be extended to the private rented sector amid widespread concerns about poor quality homes.
John Griffiths, who chairs the local government committee, led a debate in the Senedd following an inquiry on the private rented sector in Wales.
Setting out the recommendations of the committee’s report, he said much of the evidence heard focused on the quality of accommodation, with damp and disrepair the main issues.
Mr Griffiths told the Senedd: “We know living in such conditions can have a detrimental impact on people’s health and wellbeing.
“It was concerning to hear of many instances of poor quality housing – tackling this must be a priority for the Welsh Government.”