Senedd members accused the Welsh Government of failing to get to grips with a recruitment and retention crisis in the teaching profession.
Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s shadow education secretary, described ministers’ announcement of a strategic education workforce plan as an admission of failure.
The former lecturer warned the teaching profession is facing a recruitment and retention crisis, exacerbated by the Welsh Government’s failure to meet targets.
Mr Campbell told the Senedd: “The statement came far too late for many teachers who have now left the sector … with not even a single word on the creation of a bilingual workforce.”
He questioned the effectiveness of teacher training incentive schemes, with the Welsh Government “failing to collect even the most basic data”.