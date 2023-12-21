ABERYSTWYTH Town Council is to invite a dialogue expert to a meeting in a bid to improve communication with the people of the town.
Councillors are to invite a member of Aberystwyth University’s Dialogue Centre to attend the council’s annual general meeting.
They hope this will give them insight on how they can improve communication between councillors and constituents.
Mayor Kerry Ferguson recommended the idea during a discussion spearheaded by councillor Dylan Lewis-Rowlands Into how councillors could engage with the community better.
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands Suggested creating an informal meeting which would take place regularly throughout the year. Residents would be able to discuss issues with a team of councillors, as well as raise any specific concerns they had.
He said: “We volunteered to sit through three hour council meetings, the public does not. I see benefit in having a less formal, but structured meeting where they can ask a group of councillors about specific issues or concerns they have.”
Though objections were raised over cllr Lewis-Rowlands’ suggestion, the council agreed to Mayor Ferguson’s proposal to invite a member of Aberystwyth University’s Dialogue Centre to the council’s annual general meeting.
As part of this, councillors highlighted how effective the centre has been in building bridges between different groups throughout the area.