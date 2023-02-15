NEW Quay residents have vowed to fight a “ridiculous” Ceredigion County Council decision to close the toilets and take away all the bins on the seaside town’s main beach.
The Cambrian News reported earlier this month on county council plans to close the Sandy Slip public toilets and remove refuse bins from the beach.
New Quay mayor Julian Evans said: “Last year when the toilets on the beach closed half way through the tourist season it caused a major health hazard as people began urinating anywhere they could find, behind the lifeboat station where the crew enter the station, in the bushes around the beach and even on the beach.
“The rubbish situation was just as bad as the town’s bins overflowed and were not collected.
“We are all in shock over the decisions that have been made and want to work with the community to voice their fears.”
Gill Hopley, ex-New Quay county councillor and ex-chair of Ceredigion County Council said: “I’m very disappointed that it has come to this, as back in 2008 we fought hard to get the funding for these toilets on the Sandy Slip, working hard with the council and obtaining extra grant funding.
“One reason why they were built was that people were using that area as a toilet, therefore making the area unsafe and unhygienic for the public.
“Why take the new bins off the beach, surely if they are too big, use smaller ones and empty them more often.
“New Quay is one of the jewels of Wales and the local council cannot look after it.
“We need to shine a light on this major environmental problem before it becomes a disaster for the renowned wildlife in the area.”
Sarah Perry, marine conservation and research manager for the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales based at the Cardigan Bay Marine Wildlife Centre (CBMWC) called the decision “ridiculous”.
“Perhaps Ceredigion are unaware of just what an issue litter is, and how much additional litter is actually around during the tourist season,” she said.
“Staff and volunteers at the CBMWC and other members of the public spend hours every year picking up litter from around the town and the beaches most days through the summer.
“We do this because we think it’s important but it’s unlikely that we can make up for the loss of the bins on the beach and the additional litter around New Quay and on the beach in particular this will undoubtedly create.”
Business owner Andy Campbell said: “It seems basic that we need to offer the right facilities for locals and tourists which you would think include bins and toilets.”
Ceredigion council said that the Sandy Slip toilets were “no longer viable”, while discussions with town representatives had taken place over the service level it was able to provide for refuse collection.