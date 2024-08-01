Forestry experts have warned that Wales has a “dismal” lack of tree planting, lagging way behind Welsh Government targets.
Latest figures from Forest Research show that 640 hectares of new woodland was created last year in Wales, compared to the Welsh Government’s target of 5,000 hectares annually.
The figure is down from nearly 1,200 hectares the previous year and the Confederation of Forest Industries (Confor) warned that "Wales is going backwards”, adding that rapid planting of new forests was “absolutely crucial” for the country’s environmental targets.
Elaine Harrison from Confor said: “These are dismal figures, especially when the UK-wide picture is much brighter.
“Both Scotland and England planted far more woodland than the previous year and the overall UK total was up significantly.
“Yet Wales is going backwards - and this failure is failing our rural economy, where we could be creating jobs and growth, and our environment, as we need to plant far more trees to address the climate emergency.”
The Welsh government said it was working with stakeholders to produce a timber industrial strategy to support and develop the industry.
Wales has a target of 43,000 hectares of new woodland by 2030, and 180,000 hectares by 2050.