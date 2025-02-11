The Welsh Government is working with a sight loss charity to improve the voting experience for disabled people.
A Royal National Institute of Blind People report that found only a quarter of blind people felt the current system allows them to vote independently and in secret.
In response, the Welsh Government announced £25,000 funding for trials to explore ways to make polling stations more accessible ahead of the 2026 Senedd Election.
The trials are evaluating various voting solutions, including the existing Tactile Voting Device, a plastic template that fits over ballot papers; a new tactile ballot paper overlay, a card template currently being tested in Scotland; audio solutions to assist with ballot paper information; and a mock telephone ballot paper information line.