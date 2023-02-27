Cllr Ifan Davies, Chairman of Ceredigion County Council, who became the successor of Dai Lloyd Evans in the Lledrod Ward in 2008 following his retirement as County Councillor, added: "It was with great sadness we received the news of the death of Mr Dai Lloyd Evans; a man who gave so much to Local Government throughout his life. It was an honour to follow in his footsteps and represent the Lledrod Ward in 2008.”