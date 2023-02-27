TRIBUTES have been paid to the former leader of Ceredigion County Council who passed away earlier this month.
Dai Lloyd Evans was leader of Ceredigion County Council between 1996 and 2008 and a member of the independent group.
The council has this week paid its ‘deepest sympathies’ following the announcement of his death, aged 82.
Cllr Bryan Davies, current leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “We extend our deepest sympathies with Mr Dai Lloyd Evans’ family in their loss. Ceredigion owes a great debt to this man who always gave his best to this county, serving as a leader of the council for ten years”.
Cllr Ifan Davies, Chairman of Ceredigion County Council, who became the successor of Dai Lloyd Evans in the Lledrod Ward in 2008 following his retirement as County Councillor, added: "It was with great sadness we received the news of the death of Mr Dai Lloyd Evans; a man who gave so much to Local Government throughout his life. It was an honour to follow in his footsteps and represent the Lledrod Ward in 2008.”
Paying tribute, Eifion Evans, Chief Executive of the council, said that the former Leader, “gave his life to local government for many years and so many benefited from his extensive knowledge and vision”.
He added: “He was a strong leader who was instrumental in leading the council over the first years under the new administration back in 1996.
“His local area was extremely important to him but his passion for the county was the same, and his enthusiasm for our language and culture. His contribution was invaluable and Ceredigion is poorer without him. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Margaret, and all the family in their bereavement.”
A public funeral service will be held at Saint Caron’s Church, Tregaron on Friday, 3 March, 2023 at 1.00 p.m. followed by a private service at Aberystwyth Crematorium.
Donations in memory if desired towards Tir Dewi c/o Tom Eurfyl Jones & Son, Funeral Directors, Lleifior, Pentre, Tregaron, SY25 6NB.