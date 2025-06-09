Ceredigion County Council is set to introduce firm capacity limits, crack down on behaviour, and order the public to remain seated during meetings at its headquarters in Aberaeron citing health and safety concerns.
At a marathon Cabinet meeting last September over the potential closure of four village primary schools, parents, children and campaigners packed the public area of Penmorfa, with the fiery meeting having to be stopped at several points due to interventions from members of the public.
After concerns, Ceredigion council is now set to formalise a capacity for the number of members of public and press attending meetings at its Penmorfa base, with a report expected to be signed off by full council on Thursday, 12 June.
A report for members says that a “request was received from Members of the Democratic Services Committee to produce a draft protocol in relation to Members of the public attending Local Authority Meetings in person at the Council Chamber in Penmorfa,” and a draft protocol report was produced just two weeks after that schools meeting.
The report on the new protocol will formalise the amount of space available to the public to a maximum of 25 and includes a directive that all members of the public must be seated during the meeting.
“The total capacity figure for the Council Chamber as calculated by the Health andSafety Team, based upon fire exits is 100,” the report says.
“There are 73 units with mics and camera located in the Members’ area, specifically for Councillors, Officers and members of the public provided with prior permission to address committees.
“Two further units are allocated within the translation booth for translators.
“The remaining capacity of 25 are allocated to the public area.
“At present, there are nine fixed seats which are located in the public area, and an additional 16 seats are provided (or spaces if required for
wheelchair access), which are located immediately in front of the public area, when required.
“All members of the public attending a meeting of the Council must be seated, and must not approach or stand in the vicinity of elected Members.
“Ceredigion County Council reserves the right to refuse entry to those not on the priority list if the Council Chamber has reached its capacity.
“There are no arrangements for booking a seat in the public area in advance of the meeting, therefore spaces are allocated on a first come, first served basis.”
Provisions in the protocol also cover the ability to remove members of the public if they enter the non public areas of the chamber, or if “the behaviour of a member of the public is deemed to threatening, dangerous or if it is deemed that they are interfering with the elected Members’ ability to carry out their duties.”
The report says that the “chairperson will use discretion when considering the type of behaviour that is unacceptable” but says that unacceptable behaviour includes disruption of the meeting either physically or verbally; speaking loudly, shouting, clapping or otherwise disrupting the meeting; interferring with the Council’s proper conduct of its business; abuse, harassment or intimidation of Councillors or Officers prior or during the meeting; and distribution of misinformation including malicious communications prior or during the meeting.
The protocol also says that children must be accompanied by an adult and will “not be allowed to roam through the Chamber .”
