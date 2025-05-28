Machynlleth Music is delighted to welcome the harpist to His Majesty the King to Machynlleth next month.
Mared Emyr Pugh-Evans will perform at Y Tabernacl in MOMA Machynlleth for a lunchtime recital on Saturday, 14 June at 12 noon.
“This is a re-scheduled concert, and a concert not to be missed, with a stunning programme of harp repertoire,” a Machynlleth Music spokesperson said.
Mared is an international prize-winning harpist from Borth, in mid-west Wales.
She gained her MA (Performance) degree from the Royal Academy of Music in 2022, where she studied under Karen Vaughan. She also achieved her LRAM whilst studying for her final year and received a Di-pRAM certificate for her Final Performance.
Mared graduated from RWCMD, Cardiff in 2020 with a First-Class (Honours) Bachelor of Music degree and also achieved her DipABRSM (Instrumental Teaching) certificate and was awarded the 2020 RWCMD Royal Welch Fusiliers Award and the Florence Mary Proctor Scholarship.
Mared is honoured to have been appointed Harpist to His Majesty The King in the Summer of 2024, with her first official engagement happening a few weeks later celebrating 25 years of Y Senedd in Cardiff.
A regular and sought after recitalist on both the national and international stage, Mared has won numerous awards including 2022 – Winner National Eisteddfod of Wales Instrumental Blue Riband winner 19 years and over and the Skanga Kaila Harp Prize.
Her programme will include: Couperin - Tic Tic Choc, Williams - Hiraeth, Damase - Sicilienne Variée, Britten - Suite, Glyn - Erddigan, Mathias- Santa Fe Suite, Liszt - Un Sospiri and Grandjany - Rhapsodie.
Tickets cost £15 on the door, 18 and under free. (Cash only)
Machynlleth Music promotes a series of up to six classical concerts every year. Each concert is held at Y Tabernacl located in the historic town of Machynlleth.