The Welsh Government’s Finance Minister has said it is “deeply concerning” that the UK Chancellor has ignored calls for support for the poorest people, and denied funding for the frontline services that matter to people the most.
Speaking after the Chancellor delivered his budget statement earlier this month, Rebecca Evans said: “Jeremy Hunt, once again, has rejected the case to invest in public services, and has failed to provide the critical investment that is needed in the health service and in schools.
“The Chancellor’s statement has failed to present a convincing plan for growth that backs Wales' economic potential in a fairer UK economy.
“More short-term schemes have been announced, along with tax cuts that don’t target those most in need.”