Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP has called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to ensure that his “UK-EU reset” in 2025 includes membership of the single market and customs union.
Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said: “The average UK resident was nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023 as a result of Brexit.
“It is little wonder then that there is growing public support for closer ties with the EU – the world’s largest trading bloc.
“Since becoming Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has said that he will “reset” post-Brexit relations with the European Union.
“It is simply a case of common sense and sound economics that any “reset” should include membership of the single market and customs union.”