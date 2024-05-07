A Mid and West Wales MS has criticised the UK Government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Speaking in the Senedd, Jane Dodds MS described the government's plans as “cold and callous”, saying they “should not be allowed to rear its ugly head here in Wales”.
“We as a nation have prided ourselves on our openness and inclusivity, we have welcomed those fleeing from danger with open arms and have shown kindness and compassion to those most in need,” she said.
“I am calling on the Welsh Government to ensure that those who have been welcomed in Wales as citizens of sanctuary will not be at risk of being placed into detention with the possibility of then being sent to Rwanda.”