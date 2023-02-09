A PROTEST is being planned next month in Llanbedr, calling yet again for politicians to revisit plans to build a bypass.
On 24 March, residents are being encouraged to join a peaceful community walk trough the village, starting at the south end and ending on the north, a distance of around 1.5 miles.
The march has been planned to ‘show disappointment’ in Climate Change Deputy Minister, Lee Waters, MS and the Welsh Government following the decision to pull the plug on the bypass scheme for the village.
Organisers say: “The walking protest is our chance to come together as a community and walk from one end of the village to the other in safety and to demand our rights to safety long term.
“It’s been 60+ years since we could walk and cycle safely, it’s now time for change that politicians haven’t managed to deliver. Now it’s up to us to make it happen… come along!”
A public meeting will also be held on 4 March in Llanbedr Village Hall to discuss the march.
Plans for a bypass were given the green light in 2020, but the scheme was scrapped following a decision by the Welsh Government not to build any more roads in Wales as it was ‘not the way forward’ according to Mr Waters, MS.