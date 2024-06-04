The chair of the Wales Audit Office was forced to stand down 12 months into a four-year term due to a conflict with another appointment, a report revealed.
Kathryn Chamberlain, who was appointed by the Senedd in March 2023, was disqualified from the public spending watchdog’s board after taking a post with the Welsh secretary.
She was appointed lead non-executive director of David TC Davies’ office in January 2024.
But an investigation found the role amounts to a Crown appointment, which Wales Audit Office members are not allowed to hold under the 2013 Public Audit Act.
Dr Chamberlain stayed on the board until mid-April according to a report by the Senedd’s finance committee, which is chaired by Peredur Owen Griffiths.