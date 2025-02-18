The Labour Welsh Government “doesn’t have a plan to follow the pounds” - Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth stated today, as he challenged the First Minister at the Senedd on whether she was getting “bang for her buck” on health spending.
During First Minister’s Questions today (Tuesday, February 18), Mr ap Iorwerth challenged First Minister over the £1.5bn spent on bringing down NHS waiting lists since 2021 despite waiting lists hitting a record high every month since March 2024.
There are currently 802,268 patient pathways waiting to start treatment in Wales, made up of about 619,100 individual patients.
The First Minister responded by saying “we’re not quite seeing the kind of outcomes that we think we should be seeing from the investment that’s gone in.”
Criticising Labour’s failure to deliver on their promise to tackle growing NHS waiting lists Plaid Cymru Leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “The Labour First Minister promised to prioritise tackling record-high NHS waiting lists. Yet six months on, the First Minister has admitted that the investment hasn’t delivered better outcomes for patients.
“Despite this admission, there is no sense there’ll be a change of approach from government or a focus on preventative health measures – it doesn’t have a plan to follow the pounds.
“Having spent £1.5bn since the 2021 Senedd election on tackling NHS waiting lists, it should not be the case that 1 in 5 people are waiting for a referral for treatment.
“Only Plaid Cymru offers the NHS a fresh start, with a clear plan to tackle NHS waiting lists and proposals to change how our health service is run to ensure it is fit for the future.”