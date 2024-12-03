Andrew RT Davies has announced his intention to stand down as leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd after narrowly surviving a vote of no confidence.
Mr Davies won the vote among the Tory group, nine to seven, but offered his resignation after accepting his position as leader had become untenable.
In a letter to Bernard Gentry, chairman of the Welsh Conservatives, he wrote: “Last week, a group of Senedd members approached me, threatening to resign their positions in the shadow cabinet if I did not agree to step down as leader.
“I therefore requested a motion of confidence in my leadership to be held at a meeting this morning. This vote has now taken place.
“It was clear from the result that a substantial minority of the group do not support our approach, despite it being the only viable strategy available.
While I would have been honoured to continue as leader, my position is consequently untenable.”
Mr Davies hit out at members of his own party for publicly contradicting and undermining the party’s position.
He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt thanks to those Senedd members who did support me and all our hardworking staff.
“Similarly, I would like to thank our dedicated party members and grassroots supporters, who are the lifeblood of our party.
“Without their commitment to paying their membership fees, knocking doors, delivering leaflets and raising funds, we would be unable to further the conservative cause.
“They do so not out of financial motivation or in the interests of personal gain but because they believe passionately in conservative values and in the UK.
“This stands in direct contrast to some Conservative Senedd members.”
The new Tory leader will have less than 18 months at the helm before the Senedd election in May 2026, which will see the Welsh Parliament expand from 60 to 96 members.
Mr Davies, who has led the Tories in two stints covering most of the past 13 years, will officially stand down once his successor is elected and said the party “must decide exactly what it stands for.”