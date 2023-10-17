CUTS are to be made across several government departments to funnel extra cash into the NHS and to keep trains running.
Over the summer, First Minister, Mark Drakeford announced that £900 million worth of cuts had to be made to balance the books in its £20 billion budget.
Announcing where the cuts are to be made earlier today (Tuesday), Rebecca Evans MS, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said that the Welsh Government will provide the NHS in Wales with an extra £425 million this year.
Transport for Wales will also see its budget increase by £125m this year to help 'safeguard services for passengers and continue the programme of transformation'.
However, these funding boosts come at a cost.
Ms Evans said: "As a result, the departmental changes to revenue budgets in-year are as follows, and the changes are broadly proportionate to the size of the departmental budgets as a share of the overall Welsh budget.
"The education and Welsh language budget will be revised down by £74.7 million.
"The finance and local government budget, excluding the RSG, will be revised down by £28.5 million. The economy budget will be revised down by £28.6 million.
"The rural affairs budget will be revised down by £17.3 million.
"The social justice budget will be revised down by £7 million. And the budget for the running costs of the Welsh Government will be revised down by £27.5 million.
"As I've set out, two portfolios will see increases.
The health and social services budget will increase by £425 million, which will see investment in the NHS increase year on year.
"The climate change budget will increase by £82.6 million, which, alongside other savings within the portfolio, will enable £125 million of additional funding to Transport for Wales.127
"In order to meet our overall pressures, we will also need to make changes to capital budgets.
"The climate change capital budget will change by £37.7 million.
"The education and Welsh language capital budget will change by £40 million.
"The economy capital budget will change by £36.5 million.
"The rural affairs capital budget will change by £20.2 million. And the finance and local government and social justice capital budgets will also change by less than £10 million each, with health and social services capital remaining unchanged."
Reacting to the announcement, Peredur Owen Griffiths MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on finance has highlighted the “vast discrepancies” between “the level of initial allocated funding and the actual level of spending”.
Mr Owen Griffiths has also asked for clarity on what impact “adding to the NHS shortfall” will have on the NHS in Wales, and whether targeted intervention across Wales’ health boards is going to be “a long-term feature.”
He added: “Poor management from the Labour government in Cardiff and an unfair funding formula from Westminster has left the Welsh Government scrambling to fill gaps in already stretched public services.
“Labour have been telling us since August that they’ve been working to address a £900m blackhole in their budget – which is almost 5% of the entire block grant for the current financial year. I’m sure many will be scratching their heads as to how they’ve been able to find an additional £550m now.
“There are vast discrepancies here between the level of initial allocated funding and the actual level of spending. This raises questions over how the figures were derived in the first place. It doesn't add up."