Plans to extend the successful Talk With Me programme to support older children aged five to 11 with their speech, language and communication skills have been published.
Since launching in 2020, Talk With Me give support to children under five and the Welsh Government is now consulting on an extended programme, running from 2026-2030, which will support primary school aged children too.
New actions would include a national publicity campaign, a review of support programmes and a free online training course.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said: "Talk With Me has already made a real difference to our youngest children, and I am delighted we are now consulting on extending this vital support to primary school aged children.”
