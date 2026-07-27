Welsh families will benefit from more comfortable and energy-efficient homes as the Welsh Government invests £17m in home energy upgrades, cutting household energy bills and tackling fuel poverty.
The investment comes after a review of the existing Warm Homes programme identified opportunities to go further and faster on improving home energy efficiency.
The Optimised Retrofit Programme receives £8m to retrofit social housing with energy efficiency measures.
A further £5m goes to the Nest scheme, which supports eligible households in the private sector.
Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian said: “This £17m is just the beginning and will help us reach more households across Wales, supporting more families with the cost of living while making a genuine difference to people's lives.”
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