"Some of these poems have remained in manuscript or never before been translated, so we hope the collection will give readers a fuller picture, not only of the literary cultures that informed women’s poetry, but also of the ways in which those literary cultures were, in turn, enriched by female poets. The poems in our anthology reveal connections between communities, traditions, and experiences that have too often been overlooked, and we are thrilled to bring these voices into a wider conversation about the history of women’s writing."